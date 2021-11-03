Big steps made at international climate summit in Scotland

A big step in the fight against climate change.
More than one hundred heads of state made a global pledge to slash methane emissions at the crucial UC Climate Summit in Scotland.
A big step in the fight against climate change.
More than one hundred heads of state made a global pledge to slash methane emissions at the crucial UC Climate Summit in Scotland.
Watch VideoWorld leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to..
More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in..