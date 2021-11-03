Virginia Elections Commissioner: 'Result are coming in'
Election officials give update on polls
Virginia election officials provide an update on how voting is going at the polls as of noon on Tuesday.
WTVR - Scripps
Virginia Elections Commissioner: 'Result are coming in'
Virginia election officials provide an update on how voting is going at the polls as of noon on Tuesday.
The Commissioner for Virginia's Department of Elections said two big differences in how the Commonwealth handles early voting could..