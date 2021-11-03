CNN projects Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral race

Democrat Eric Adams has been elected the 110th mayor of New York City, CNN projects, defeating Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
CNN’s Athena Jones has more.
Democrat Eric Adams has been elected the 110th mayor of New York City, CNN projects, defeating Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
CNN’s Athena Jones has more.
Brooklyn Borough president and former NYPD captain Eric Adams will be New York’s next mayor after easily defeating Republican..
NEW YORK — New York City’s leading candidates for mayor each brought something special with them to cast their ballot on..