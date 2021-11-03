CDC director signs off on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

The Associated Press reports that the Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.
According to the Associated Press, the director of the CDC gave the go-ahead Tuesday night. The announcement came only hours after..
Upstate doctors prepare to administer vaccines to children ages 5-11 as they await final CDC approval