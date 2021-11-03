Eyes of the nation on Virginia election results
What to expect at the polls on Election Day
The eyes of the nation are on Virginia this week for the first major election since President Joe Biden was elected one year ago. ..
WTVR - Scripps
Eyes of the nation on Virginia election results
WITH ONLY TWO STATES ELECTING ANEW GOVERNOR TOAYD AND WITHVIRGINIA SEEN AS THE ONLYCOMPETITIVE RACE, IT'S NOT ANEXAGGERATINO TO SAY THE EYES OFTHE NATION WERE FIXED UPON THEGUBERNATORIAL CONTESTS
The eyes of the nation are on Virginia this week for the first major election since President Joe Biden was elected one year ago. ..
The polls are now closed in Virginia, in the closely watched gubernatorial election between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe..