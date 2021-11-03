Wednesday is a bit of a transition day as we begin to warm up coming into the weekend for southern Colorado.

The day.

Then by thursdaycontinue to jump up.

Thisthe weekend.

That is the ga good looking forecast ah3 to 5 days, no sign of rabut temperatures that'll babove average for this timMany of us along and westdown below the freezing maPlains temperatures here tto the lower to middle thion Wednesday, they're gonnso warmer than this afternin most areas along and eawith a few spots west of tonly here warming into thePark at 45 a west left tom