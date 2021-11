PROP 206: What you need to know about a spike in minimum wage

THE RESULTS ROLLING IN RIGHTNOW SHOW TUCSONANS WANT THISMINIMUM WAGE INCREASE THEPREMLINARY VOTE SHOWS THESPIKE IN MINIMUWAM GE PASSINGWITH NEARLY SIXTY PERCENT OFTHE VOTE.

AS YOU CAN SEEVOTERS ARE HAPPY BEHIND MECALLING TONIGHT AT VICTORY FORTHE EVERYDAY WORKER.

THISWOULD SETS TUCSON APA FRTROMTHEES RT OF THE STATERAISINGMINIMUM WAGE TO FIFTEEN DOLLARSAN HOUR..TUCSONANS CELEBRATING A NEWFIFTEEN DOLLAR MINIMUM WAGEBUT THAT EXTRA MONEY WON'T HITTUCSON WORKERS IMMEDIATELYIT'LL HAPPEN OVER A THREE YEARPERIOD OF TIME STARTING WITHA SPIKE TO THIRTEEN DOLLARS INAPRIL AND NOT REAHICNGFIFTEEN DOLLARS UNTIL 20-25.CJ BOYD LED THE CAMPAIGN."FIRST ANFOD REMOST WE HAVETENS OF THOUSANDS OD FOLKSTHAT ARE GOING TO BE GIVEN ARAISE.

THAT'S THE BIGGESTTHING OBVIOUSLY." BOYD AND HISTEAM WENT DOOR TO DOOR AHEADOF THE VOTE IN THEIR FIGHT FORFIFTEEN DOLLARS HE SAYS ABOUTONE HUNDRED LOCAL BUSINESSESWERE ON BOARD WITHTH E WAGEHIKE.

"WHENEVER WE RAISE THEFLOOR IT REALLY EFFECTS THEWHOLE COMMUNITY AND WE'VE GOTFOLKS WHO ARE MAKING MORE THAN15 NOW THAT SHOULD ALSO EXPECTTO SEE RAISES GO UP AS WELL."NOT EVERYONE SUPPORTED THEPROPOSITION CARLOS RUIZ THEOWNER OF H-T METALS SAYS WOULDNOT BE GOOD FOR BUSINESS.

"ITHINK IT PUTS A BARRIERBETWEEN MY RELATIONSHIP WITHMY EMPLOYS EEAND MYSELF AS THEBUSINESS OWNER, AND IT CREATESAN ANTI-BUSINESS CLIMATE INTUCSON IN GENERAL." THEPASSAGE OF PROP TWO-OH-SIXMEANS THERE WILL ALSO BE A NEWDEPARTMENT OF LABOR STANDARDSWITHIN THE CITY IT WOULDOVERSEE WORKER COMPLAINTS ANDEMPLOYER VIOLATIONS THAT COMESALONG WITH THE PROPOSITION.ONCE AGAIN TUCSONANS COULD SEETHE FIRST JUMP IN PAY THISAPRIL.

STAY WITH US ON AIR ANDONLINE AS THOSE RESULTSCONTINUE TO BE UPDATES.REPORTING LIVE DOWNTOWN CIARAENCINAS, KGUN NINE ON YOURSIDE.