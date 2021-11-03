Green light for the Bugatti-Rimac joint venture

Under his leadership, Bugatti has redefined modern day coachbuilding with the Divo, La Voiture Noire and Centodieci models.

At the same time, the team expanded the Chiron family.

Though technically very different, the Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport6 hyper sports cars offer the maximum spread of the “Bugatti spectrum of performance”.

In addition, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ became the first production car ever to break the 300-mph barrier in the summer of 2019.

Having achieved a speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h), the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is since considered the fastest production car in the world.

With the Bolide, Bugatti developed the most uncompromising vehicle in its history at the end of 2020, which will be produced in a small series in 2024.