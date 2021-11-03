New Range Rover, Range Rover SV and Plug-in Hybrid Driving Video

The New Range Rover can trace its origins back through the generations; the falling roofline, strong waistline – with its horizontal emphasis – and lower rising sill.

The characteristically short front overhang, formal front end, upright windscreen and distinctive boat tail rear, which tapers in plain view, are key elements in defining Range Rover’s proportions and conveying its peerless presence.

Flush elements and tight tolerances are a hallmark of the New Range Rover and design-enabling technologies contribute to its sophisticated honed-from-solid appearance, include flush glazing, a hidden waist rail finisher and seamless laser-welded roof joints.

The distinctive hidden-until-lit rear lights are also critical to the success of the design and will become a Range Rover signature.