Sunak going to 'rewire entire global financial system'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak tells COP26 he is going to "rewire the entire global financial system" for net zero by making it mandatory for firms to publish a "clear, deliverable" plan as to how they will decarbonise and become net zero.

He says an independent taskforce will monitor this.

Report by Edwardst.

