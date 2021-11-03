CDC director signs off on COVID-19 shot for kids

Doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could be injected into the arms of Massachusetts children as early as Wednesday now that a panel of CDC advisors has voted to recommend vaccination for kids age 5-11.
The Associated Press reports that the Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions..