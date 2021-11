Govt: Owen Paterson suspension "damaging" public confidence

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claims the suspension of Conservative MP Owen Paterson is "damaging" public confidence.

Paterson is facing suspension for breaching lobbying rules, but Shapps says the Standards Commissioner is currently "judge, jury and executioner".

Report by Edwardst.

