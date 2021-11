Labour call Paterson vote a return to 'Tory sleaze' of 1990s

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy calls the proposed vote to pause Owen Paterson's suspension for breaching lobbying rules a return to the "Tory sleaze" of the 1990s.

She describes it as an "appalling" set of double standards from the Conservative MPs who, she says, offer "no right of appeal" to those who make a mistake on their Universal Credit application Report by Edwardst.

