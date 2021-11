Labour: Johnson acting like his 'hero' Donald Trump

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner suggests that Boris Johnson should learn lessons from his "hero" Donald Trump and remember that "if he keeps cheating the public, it catches up with you".

Johnson responds that his government are ensuring the country "gets on" with a "jobs-led" recovery.

Report by Edwardst.

