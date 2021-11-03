Best Diwali special ad campaigns in the years of Covid pandemic | Oneindia News

Brands try to outdo eachother every year on Diwali with special ad campaigns to attract customers.
Here are some pandemic year advertisements that stood out.
#Diwali #HappyDiwali #Deepavali
Brands try to outdo eachother every year on Diwali with special ad campaigns to attract customers.
Here are some pandemic year advertisements that stood out.
#Diwali #HappyDiwali #Deepavali
In Uganda, economists are warning that the continued closure of schools is doing more harm to the economy whose growth has been..