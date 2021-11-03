Justin & Hailey Bieber Open Up About Their Marriage

In a candid interview on the "In Good Faith" podcast, Justin and Hailey Bieber open up about the highs and lows of their marriage.
Despite all the "traumas and scars" they had to overcome, the pair remain strong, sharing a deep understanding.
In a candid interview on the "In Good Faith" podcast, Justin and Hailey Bieber open up about the highs and lows of their marriage.
Despite all the "traumas and scars" they had to overcome, the pair remain strong, sharing a deep understanding.
The model and her pop star husband revealed how his mental health impacted their relationship.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are opening up about their marriage. In a new episode of the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah..