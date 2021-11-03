Janet Yellen: Inflation expectations remain well anchored

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tells CNN’s Bianna Golodryga for Amanpour that policy makers have learned from history and can avoid supply shocks like those in the 1970s.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tells CNN’s Bianna Golodryga for Amanpour that policy makers have learned from history and can avoid supply shocks like those in the 1970s.
Speaking from COP26 in Glasgow, the U.S. treasury Secretary says inflation expectations remain ‘well anchored’ and gives her..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Covid-19 has resurfaced as a worry for investors and a potential driver of big market moves after a new..