Nina Dobrev Breaks Down Her Best Looks, from "Vampire Diaries" to "Love Hard"

Nina Dobrev breaks down her favorite wardrobes and costumes from her appearances on TV and film.

She reflects on her first televised role as Mia on Degrassi and how she convinced the wardrobe department to redesign her cheerleading uniform on "Vampire Diaries." Nina also spills some tea about a wardrobe-related post production secret from her upcoming Netflix film "Love Hard." LOVE HARD is available on Netflix November 5, 2021, http://www.netflix.com/lovehard