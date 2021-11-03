Daily Dividend Report: SMG,SHOO,EXPD,CDW,FDS

The dividend is payable on Friday, December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Monday, November 29, 2021.

Scotts Miracle-Gro, one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share.

Scotts Miracle-Gro, one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share.

The dividend is payable on Friday, December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Monday, November 29, 2021.

Steve Madden's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 17, 2021.

Expeditors International of Washington, today announced that on November 1, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.58 per share, payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021.

CDW, a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share to be paid on December 10, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2021.

This amount represents a 25 percent increase over last year's dividend and approximately 25 percent of the trailing-twelve-month Non-GAAP net income through September 30, 2021.

FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per share.

The cash dividend will be paid on December 16, 2021, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2021.