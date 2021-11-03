Ja'Nay Hawkins & The Reimagining the Modern Workplace Panel | 2021 MAKERS Conference Finale

MAKERS’ Head of Partner Development and DE&I programming will acknowledge the Zoom fatigue we’re all feeling and talk about the impact the pandemic and The Great Resignation have had on our general well-being and the workplace overall.

Kristen Hines, Managing Director, Accenture — Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Global Lead, moderates a panel conversation with Beverly Kim, chef, restaurateur, activist, speaker and mother; Josef Robinson, principal of Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School in New York, and Amanda Spooner, a theatrical stage manager, educator and parent, about the specific ways in which they’re fostering community engagement and respect in their industries.

They’ll also explore how we can reimagine the modern workplace after COVID to become more inclusive, diverse and equitable.