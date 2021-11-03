Taylor Swift’s Tumblr post from 2014 is going viral on Instagram Reels and TikTok

Taylor Swift’s Tumblr post from 2014 is going viral on Instagram Reels and TikTok.The pop superstar has been keeping busy winning Grammy awards and re-recording her hit albums.Now the pop star is going viral on Instagram Reels thanks to a seven-year-old Tumblr post.Swift created a video on Reels to pay homage to a 2014 Tumblr post she wrote about how much she loves the fall.The singer recreated the post in video form on Instagram Reels, writing in the caption, "Basic autumn lovers RISE".The video was liked over 1.9 million times and currently has 14.7 million views