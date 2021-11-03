Tom Hanks Looks Back at Pete Scolari Friendship: “We Were Molecularly Connected” | THR News
The 'Finch' star said, "I'll miss him every day," while sharing anecdotes of his time working with the late Scolari on the ABC sitcom 'Bosom Buddies' during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'