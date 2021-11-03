Republican Candidate Youngkin Wins Race for Virginia Governor

Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic Gov.

Terry McAuliffe in a state that President Biden won by 10 points.

The first-time candidate declared victory in the early hours of Nov.

3.

Alrighty Virginia, we won this thing, Glen Youngkin, (R-VA), via Fox News.

Youngkin ran on a more traditional Republican platform of public school accountability to parents, crime and taxes.

We’re going to embrace our parents, not ignore them, Glen Youngkin, (R-VA), via Fox News.

Earlier in the campaign, Youngkin was expected to be defeated by Democratic Gov.

McAuliffe.

A campaign that came from nowhere…turned into a movement, Glen Youngkin, (R-VA), via Fox News.

McAuliffe sought to connect Youngkin to former President Donald Trump.

Youngkin’s entire campaign has been a full embrace of Donald Trump’s dangerous extremism: divisive culture wars, racist dog whistles and bigotry, Terry McAuliffe, (D-VA), via Fox News.

Youngkin attempted to mute his ties to Trump, skipping a Trump tele-rally held on the eve of the election.

The loss is considered a significant blow for Democrats, who have controlled the governor's mansion since 2009.

Youngkin's disciplined campaign strategy is likely to be used as a blueprint for the upcoming midterm elections.

His focus on parents over public school boards seems to have been the lightning rod that gave him the winning edge.

I think it’s clearly going to be a big issue, Sen.

Rick Scott, (R-FL), via Fox News