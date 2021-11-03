Eric Adams Wins Mayoral Election in New York City

Eric Adams Wins , Mayoral Election, in New York City .

Reuters reports Eric Adams is New York City's newest mayor.

Adams will take the reigns from Bill de Blasio, who had served his two terms, in January.

The Democrat ran on promises for increased public safety and intends to give a voice to the working class of New York City.

Adams had previously served as Brooklyn borough president, a title he held since 2014.

The 61-year-old Adams inherits the task of leading New York's continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former captain for the New York Police Department, Adams will be only the second Black mayor in the city's history.

We are so divided right now, and we're missing the beauty of our diversity, today we take off the intramural jerseys and we put on one jersey, Team New York, Eric Adams, New York City Mayor-Elect, via Reuters.

We are so divided right now, and we're missing the beauty of our diversity, today we take off the intramural jerseys and we put on one jersey, Team New York, Eric Adams, New York City Mayor-Elect, via Reuters.

Adams is viewed as labor-friendly.

He suggests his triumph in the mayoral race can be a blueprint for furthering Democrats' agenda nationally