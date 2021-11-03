US Treasury Secretary Predicts Inflation Will Ease in 2022

On October 29, the Commerce Department reported that consumer prices in September were 4.4% higher than a year ago.

According to NPR, that was the sharpest increase since 1991.

On November 3, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that she expects inflation to come down in the second half of next year.

Yellen said she believes the rise is mostly the result of strong demand for goods overtaxing global supply networks.

I expect that next year, many of the supply bottlenecks that we're experiencing now in opening up our economy will recede, Janet Yellen, United States Treasury Secretary, via NPR.

Sometime during the second half of the year we'll see inflation rates moving back toward the 2% that we regard as normal, Janet Yellen, United States Treasury Secretary, via NPR.

While speaking in Glasgow, Scotland, Yellen called for the private sector to take action against climate change.

The gap between what governments have and what the world needs is large, and the private sector needs to play a bigger role, Janet Yellen, United States Treasury Secretary, via NPR.

NPR reports that both the U.S. and the U.K. are looking to attract private investments in clean technologies.

We're really beginning to see the private sector make the commitments about their own lending that are necessary to achieve ambitious goals, Janet Yellen, United States Treasury Secretary, via NPR