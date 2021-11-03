After Texas Bar Bans Holiday Classic Mariah Carey Says 'It's Time'

Can Christmas come too soon?

A bar in Texas thinks so.

'The Washington Post' reports The Stoneleigh P bar in Dallas has put a ban on the Mariah Carey holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas is You.".

A sign placed upon Stoneleigh P's jukebox warns patrons that if played, the tune "will be skipped.".

After December 1, the bar says it will permit the song to be played "one time a night.".

The general manager of the bar told CNN the song has been played too frequently, adding, "I don't hate Christmas." .

Carey, dubbed the "queen of Christmas" by many, took to Twitter to weigh in on this lack of holiday cheer.

Sharing a video of herself dazzling in a sparkly red holiday dress, the singer smashes a pumpkin and exclaims: "It's time.".

Carey's "modern yuletide classic" entered Apple Music's Top 100 on Nov.

2.

It is one of the highest-selling holiday singles of all time.

