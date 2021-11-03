How to Have a Real Conversation With Your Teen

It can be hard as a parent to have genuine conversations with teens and get them to open up to you.

According to Lifehack, one of the most important things when talking to teens is being authentic.

Dr. Magdalena Battles, a doctor of psychology specializing in children and family relationships, says you should just be yourself.

If you want a teen to open up to you, let them know that you care about what they say and how they feel.

Show an active interest in their lives, who they are and what they're excited about.

Ask them regularly about their day.

Listen to what they have to say and take them seriously.

This also means making time for your teen.

Dinner out or meals together at home are great opportunities to develop open communication.

Regardless of the situation, parents need to remember to remain calm and control their reactions.

Screaming at teens doesn't help the situation and will likely lead to them feeling alienated.

According to Dr. Battles, overreaction can create walls, or worse, resentment between you and your teen.

Control your reactions to maintain good communication and avoid saying things that you might later regret