Happy Birthday, Kendall Jenner!

Kendall Nicole Jenner turns 26 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the model.

1.

She hates chocolate ice cream.

2.

Jenner began modeling at the age of 14 and her first job was a campaign for Forever 21.

3.

She is actually related to her close friend, Gigi Hadid.

4.

She is afraid of pancakes due to her trypophobia, a fear of small holes.

5.

Jenner is one of the tallest Kardashian/Jenner sisters, with a height of 5’10’’.

