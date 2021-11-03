Lil Nas X Took Psychedelic Mushrooms To Find Inspiration for ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X Took , Psychedelic Mushrooms To, Find Inspiration for ‘Montero’.

'Page Six' reports Lil Nas X experimented with magic mushrooms while creating his latest album.

The album was recorded at various locations throughout California.

The "Old Town Road" rapper co-produced the record with Take a Daytrip.

The pop star says his creative process on this album was centered on talking and contemplating life.

In an interview with 'Wall Street Journal Magazine,' Lil Nas X said magic mushrooms helped him to reflect.

I was able to open up a lot.

I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music.

I actually did that for the first time.

Lil Nas X says it was his first time trying psychedelic mushrooms. A pivotal moment in the [recording] process was trying psychedelic mushrooms for the first time, Lil Naz X, via 'Wall Street Journal Magazine'.

Lil Nas X burst out of nowhere with 2019's "Old Town Road." It was the number one song in the United States for 19 consecutive weeks.

