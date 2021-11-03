Blanket Jackson Talks Michael's Legacy In Rare TV Interview

The youngest son of the late Michael Jackson is speaking out.
Blanket Jackson made a rare appearance on “Good Morning Britain”, talking about his father's legacy and his passion for educating others about climate change.
The youngest son of the late Michael Jackson is speaking out.
Blanket Jackson made a rare appearance on “Good Morning Britain”, talking about his father's legacy and his passion for educating others about climate change.
Michael Jackson's son Bigi is all grown up. Despite shying away from public life, the 19-year-old, formerly nicknamed Blanket, is..