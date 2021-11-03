Martin County School District begins new chapter of English Language Arts education

As Florida schools close the book on Common Core standards, the Martin County School District is beginning a new chapter with its English and Language Arts curriculum.
As Florida schools close the book on Common Core standards, the Martin County School District is beginning a new chapter with its English and Language Arts curriculum.
Bilingual and multicultural. That's what some students who attend dual-language programs will be,
Watch VideoCommunities across the United States are reconsidering their approach to gifted and talented programs in schools as..