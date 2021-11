Harvest Hope in need of donations this holiday season

YOU NEED?HARVEST HOPE FOOD BANK IS INNEED OF DONATIONS HEADING INTOTHE HOLIDAY SEASON.THE FOOD BANK SAYS IT ISOT NRECEIVING AS MANY FOOD DONATIONSFROM ITS RETAIL PARTNERS BECAUSEOF SUPPLY CHAIN ISS.HARVEST HOPE SAYS THEY’RECONTINUES TO BE A BIG NEED.FOOD HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY.THE NEED IS AS STRONG AST' ’SEVER BNEE AND COMING OUT OF APANDEMIC A LOT OF FOLKS THINKTHAT MAYBE THE NEED IS SUBSIDED.MAYBE THEY DON’T NEED MYDONATION THIS YEAR, BUT I CANASSURE YOU THAT THEY DO.TO HELP HARVEST.HOPE SAYS YOU CANPO SNSOR A FOODDRIVE DONATE MONEY OR DROP OFFFOOD DONATIONS ATTS I WHITEHORSEROAD LOCATION.THE FOOD BANK IS IN NEED OFPOP-TOP ITEMS FOR ITS BACKPACKPROGRAM.INCLUDING INDIVIDUAL PACKS OF