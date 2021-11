School employee charged with DUI

An Anderson County school teacher was charged with DUI after he allegedly hit a sign in the Saffell Street Elementary School's parking lot with his car.

IS NO LONGERWORKING THERE,AFTER BEINGARRESTED FORDRIVING UNDER THEINFLUENCE LASTWEEK.LARRYLEX 18'S AUSTINPOLLACK ISFOLLOWING THISSTORY FOR USTONIGHT.IT WAS FRIDAY ATAROUND 3:30 INTHE AFTERNOON,WHEN POLICE SAYTHEY FNOUD 31-YEAR-OLDCHRISTOPHERHARROD IN THEPARKING LOT OFSAFFELL STREETELEMENTARYSCHOOL.

THIS ALLSTARTED WITH A 9-1-1 CALL ABOUT APOSSIBLE D-U-I.ACCORDING TO THECITATION OBTAINEDBY L-E-X8, 1OFFICERS WENT UPTO THE CAR'SWINDOW, WHEREHARROD APPEAREDTO BE PASSED OUT.POLICE WRITE INTHE WARRANT THEENGINE WAS STILLRUNNING AND THISWAS HAPPENING ASSTUDENTS WEREBEING DISMISSEDFOR THE DAY.OFFICERS SAYTHEY COULD SMELLALCOHOL WHENHARROD PARTIALLYROLLED DOWN THEWINDOW.POLICE ALSO WENTON TO SAY HARRODROLLED UP THEWINDOW, AND SAIDHE DID NOT HAVETO TALK TO THEM.HARRODALLEGEDLYREFUSED TO GETOUT OF THE CAROR ROLL DOWNTHE WINDOW.

THECITATION SAYS HEEVENTUALLY GOTOUT OF THE CAR,WASN'T SPEAKING,AND HADDIFFICULTYKEEPING HISBALANCE.POLICE SAY HEWAS ARRESTEDAND CHARGEDWITH DRIVINGUNDER THEINFLUENCE.

IREACH OEDUT TOTHE ANDERSONCOUNTY BOARD OFEDUCATION FORCOMMENT.

IN ANE-MAIL, THESUPERINTENDENTTELLS ME HARRODLEFT THE SCHOOLCAMPUS EARLYFRIDAY MORNING,AND CAME BACK INTHE AFTERNOON,NOT ON DUTY,WHICH WASHE WNTHIS ALLALLEGEDLYHAPPENED.

THESUPERINTENDENTSAYS HARRODRESIGNED FROMHIS POSITIONYESTERDAYMORNING, AND WASVERY APOLOGETIC.IN ANDERSONCOUNTY, AUSTINPOLLACK, LEX 18NEWSTHESUPERINTENDENT