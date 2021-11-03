Gallatin Courts bond passes by majority vote in General Elections

With ballots cast and counted on Tuesday night, General Election Night 2021 marked a few firsts, one of them being the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center getting approved by voters, per preliminary results.
With ballots cast and counted on Tuesday night, General Election Night 2021 marked a few firsts, one of them being the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center getting approved by voters, per preliminary results.
Watch VideoVoters began casting ballots across the U.S. early Tuesday in the first wave of elections to test new Republican..