Supergirl S06E20 Kara

Supergirl 6x20 Kara - Next on Season 6 Episode 20 - Promo Trailer HD - Supergirl 6x20 "Kara" (Series Finale) - THE EPIC SERIES FINALE BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR FACES AND FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING - In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good.

Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle.

Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the series finale.

The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (620).

Original airdate 11/9/2021.