Ruth's last wish: Thousands of bears collected by woman donated to Toys For Tots

Throughout her life, Joe Archambeault's sister, Ruth, amassed a huge collection of bears, from stuffed teddy bears to puzzles, slippers, calendars, and a CD case.

“I did ask her before she passed, what would she like done with her collection, and she said she’d like to have them donated to the children’s hospitals and Toys for Tots,” he said.