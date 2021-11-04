CNN projects Phil Murphy wins New Jersey gubernatorial election

New Jersey Gov.
Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day.
