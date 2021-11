Chicago Med S07E08 Just as a Snake Sheds its Skin

Chicago Med 7x08 "Just as a Snake Sheds its Skin" Season 7 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Dylan’s loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged when an old family friend and veteran cop exhibits concerning behavior.

The annual random drug testing puts a doctor’s career in jeopardy.

Ethan tries a risky old-school method on a patient.

Will helps Stevie search for her mother.