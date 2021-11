Community hurting after five women shot

STANDING -- WE'VE SEEN A LOTOF NEIGHBORS CONCERNED TALKINGWITH US FOR THEIR SAFETY.SAYING THIS TYPE OF VIOLENCE-- ISN'T UNCOMMON.

AND THISNEEDS TO STOP.I TALKED WITH A WOMAN OFFCAMERA -- WHO SAYS HERDAUGHTER WAS ONE OF THE WOMENSHOT TONIGHT.

SHE TOLD MEE HRDAUGHTER WAS SHOT MULTIPLETIMES -- AND IS EXPECTED TO BEOKAY.

BUT SHE'S FRUSTRATED --ABOUT THE GUN VIOLENCETHROUGHOUT THE AREA.

WE RANINTO A NORFOLK MAN ANDCOMMUNITY ACTIVIST -- WHO WASOUT TRYING T OCONSOLEFAMILIES.

HE SAYS HE AND OTHERACTIVISTS WERE PLANNING ACOMMUNITY FORUM ADDRESSINGVIOLENCE -- WHEN THEY GOT WORD-- ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED HERETONIGHT.00 WE GET A CALL.

W GEOT THECALL THAT THERE WERE A LOT OFSHOOTING RIGHT HERE.

AND A FEWPEOPLE LOST THEIR LIFE.

07THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE.UNBELIEVABLE.

AND HERE WE ARENOW, WE'RE APPROACHING THEHOLIDAY SEASON, THANKSGIVINGIS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER.AND WE'RE IN A COMMUNITY TOWHERE WE DON'T KNOW IF IT'S ADOMESTIC PROBLEM, OR WHATEVERTHE SITUATION IS, 5 WOMEN.

23WE ASK THEM FOR LIGHTING THEHOUSING COMPL.

EXTHIS IS ONEOF THE CONCERNS THAT WILL BEON OUR FORMAT ABOUT THEHSOUING COMPLEX.

HOW WE CANADDRESS THE CRIME THAT'SHAPPENING IN THIS PARTICULARCOMMUNITYOR, OTHERCOMMUNITIES LIKE THIS.MUHAMMAND SAYS THAT FORUM ISEXPECTED TO BE HELD AT THEKROC CENTER ON SATURDAY --NOVEMBER 13TH.

HE TELLS MELOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND CITYLEADERS -- ARE EXPECTED TOATTEND AS WELL.

LIVE INNORFOLK, ZD, NEWS 3.WE WILL CONTINUE TO STAY ON