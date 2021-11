Conference realignments impact Islanders and Javelinas

SPORTS.{***SPORTS OPEN ALAN**}{***WX PLASMA***TWO MORE SOUTHLAND CONREFENCESCHOOLS HAVE ANNOUNCED THEY ARELEAVING FOR THE WESTERN ATHLETICCONFERENCE..

THE UNIVERSITY OF INCARNATE WORD AND MCNEESE STATE ARE JOINING UP WITH FOUR OTHER FELLOW SLC MEMBERS IN MOVING TO THE WAC... SO HOW DOES THIS AFFECT THE ISLANDERS?.... AND EVEN TEXAS A&M KINGSVILLE?

THE ISLANDERS HAVE BEEN MEMBERS OF THE SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE SINCE 2006... THEY HAVE SEEN A LOT OF SCHOOLS COME AND GO DURING THE PAST 15 YEARS... BUT MOVEMENT HAS INTENSIFIED THIS PAST YEAR WITH SAM HOUSTON STATE..

SFA... ACU AND LAMAR HEADING TO THE WAC..

LEAVING EIGHT MEMBERS IN THE SOUTHLAND.. SO... WHAT ABOUT THE ISLANDERS?... WITH NO FOOTBALL PROGRAM...

WOULD THEY STILL CONSIDER MOVING? "NO, WE ARE COMMITTED TO THE SOUTHLAND" WITH THAT BEING SAID..

ISLANDERS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JON PALUMBO SAYS HIS SCHOOL IS COMMITTED TO HELPING HIS LEAGUE MOVE FORWARD... BUT ADMITS ALL THE CHANGES IMPACTS HIS PROGRAM GREATLY (SOT) CG: JON PALUMBO TAMUCC ATHLETIC DIRECTOR "it does affect scheduling and travel in terms of what cities you might be heading to. So yes it trickles down to every facet of what we do" PERHAPS ONE STRATEGY TO HELP BOLSTER THE SOUTHLAND IS BY ADDING DIVISION TWO SCHOOLS FROM THE LONE STAR CONFERENCE..... THAT'S ALREADY HAPPENED WITH THE ADDITION OF TEXAS A&M COMMERCE.. SO..

WHAT ABOUT TEXAS A&M KINGSVILLE?

WELL ROUNDED IN ALL SPORTS... WOULD THEY CONSIDER MOVING UP TO DIVISION ONE? (SOT) CG: STEVE ROACH TAMUK ATHLETIC DIRECTOR "no at this time Alan we are not entertaining that.

We are primarily focused on improving our status as a division two institution and goal is to become a top ten or 15 division two program so that's our primary focus.

There's lots of external things going on right now we are just focusing on getting better sport by sport across the board and making sure we are a highly competitive division two program and athletic program across the board"

WELL.. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW ALL THIS PLAYS OUT