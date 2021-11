Indian River Co. firefighter denied workers’ compensation over heart condition; family raising money to cover cost

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Jones, a father of two, has been a firefighter for 10 years and is passionate about his job.

COUNTY FIRE FIGHTER- IS JUST ACOUPLE OF DAYS OUT OF THEHOSPITAL- RECOVERING FROM OPENHEART SURGERY.

TONIGHT- HELEARNING THE COSTS FORTREATMENT, AND BEING OUT OFWORK ARE GOING TO BE MUCH MORETHAN HIS FAMILY ANTICIPATED.W-P-T-V'S MEGHAN MCRERTSOBREPORTS HOW A COMMUNITY ISRALLYING AROUND..

A FIRSTRESPONDER WHO'S HELPED SOMANY.< LOOKLIVE: FIRE FIGHTERS KNOWTHAT HEART HEALTH IS SOMETHINGTHATWORK- BUT FOR JEFFREY JONES-THAT RISK MANIFESTED AT JUST39 YEARS OLD- NOW- RECOVERINGFROM TWO UNEXPECTED-DIAGNOSES- BUT FACING A BIGFINANCIAL CHALLENGE.

PKG“THERECALL” FOR TEN YEARS- FIREFIGHTER JEFFREY JONES-AND AFATHER OF TWO- HAS BEENRESPONDING TO EMERGENCIESAROUND INDIAN RIVER COUNTY-“TO ME I MADE NO SACRIFICIEWANTED TO HELP OTHERS” BUTALL FIREFIGHTERS KNOW THERE ISA SACRIFICE- IN ACCEPTINGHEALTH RISKS THAT COME WITHTHE JOB.“A LOT OF STRESS&LACK OF SLEEP” BECAUSE OFTHAT- EVERY TWO YEARS FIREFIGHTERS TAKE A LIFE SCAN- AFULL BODY SCREENING TO MAKESURE THE JOB ISNTOLL.

HIS EXAM TWO YEARS AGOWAS CLEAN.

BUT THIS YE&AR“WHEN I WAS ON THE TABLE ANDTHE YOUNG LADY WAS OVER MYHEART WITH THE ULTRA SOUND IHEARD HER GO HM IN SUCH A WAYTHAT I WAS LIKE WHAT DO YOUMEAN” DOCTORS DETTEECD ANISSUE WITH HIS HEART- PUTTINGHIM ON MEDICAL LEAVEIMMEDIATELY- A SENNDDING HIMFOR FURTHER TESTING&DIAGNOSING HIM MYCARDIOMYOPATHY.“WHICH IS AICTHKENGNI OF THE HEART WALLSDUE TO STRESS AND HIGH BLOODPRESSURE DUE TO WORK” HE YSSADOCTORS ATTRIBUTED IT TO THEJOB.“FOR THE FIRST 5 MONTHSBEING ON MEDICAL LEAVE HE WASCOVERED 100% FOR WORKMANCOMP” BUT EVEN FURTRHETESTING FOUND A SECOND HEARTCONDITION- THAT SECONDDISCOVERY- WAS A CONDITIONE HSAYS HE HAS LIKELY HAD SINCEHE WAS A CHILD- BUT DIDNKNOW ABOUT.“SIDE EFFECT OFTHAT WAS SUDDEN CARDIAC DEH&ATWHICH NEEDED TO BE FIXED” BUTBECAUSE IT IS CONSIDERED PRE-EXISTING- HIS WORKMANS&COMPENSATION GOT REVERSED-EVEN DESPITE THE FIRSTDIAGNOSIS THAT WAS CONSIDEREDWORK RELEDAT.“2 1/2 WEEKSBEFORE HE WAS SCHEDULED FROMSURGERY THEY DENIEDEVERYTHING”“HEBEING PAID, NONE OF HISMEDICAL BILLS ARE BEINGCOVERED” JONES WENT INTO HISOPEN HEART SURGERY LAST WEEK-COMING HOME THIS WEEK-“IFEELING GOOD, INOW” BUT NOW- FACING AMOUNTING FINANCIAL BURDEN.“GOHAD S A PLAN AND WE JUSTHAVE TO GO WITH IT” HISFUTURE MEDICAL EXPENSESUNKNOWN- MOVING FORWARDWITHOUT WORKMANS COMP.“THEREIS GOING TO BE TIME THAT ISUNPAID AND WEHIS PASSION FOR THE JOB- STILLUNAFFECTED.“ITPOSSIBILITY I WILL NOT BE BACKON THE BIG RED TRUCK” LIKELYTAKING A SAFER POSITION IN THEDEPARTMENT- BUT STILLCOMMITTED TO SERVING INDIANRIVER COUNTY.

LL TAG: HAS BEENGETTING A LOT OF SUPPORT FMROHIS FIRE FIGHTER FAMILY.N AEFFORT TO HELP THE JONESFAMILY..

HAS BEEN SET-UPONLINE... WE HAVE MORE ONFAMILY..

AND THOSEEFFORTS...ON OUR WEBTE FOXSI29/WPTV