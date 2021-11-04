Renault The Maubeuge Factory - Excellence as a Trademark

This is a factory where a range models from various brands make their journey along production lines: Renault Kangoo, Mercedes-Benz Citan and Nissan Townstar.

Here we are at the Maubeuge plant.

Renowned for having produced Kangoo for the past 25 years, the factory has become the Alliance’s centre of excellence for light commercial vehicles.

It is a perfect illustration of the mutually beneficial collaboration between Alliance members and partners.

In this specific case, Renault, Nissan, and Daimler all share the same production lines.

Through working together, the factory becomes far more efficient and competitive, which is beneficial for the customers.

Jean-Philippe Daveau, Director of the Maubeuge factory, explains more in detail.