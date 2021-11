Diwali 2021: B-town Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to fans

Diwali - the festival of lighting 'diyas', making beautiful 'rangolis' with different colours and tempting sweets is here.

It is a time when people spruce up their houses, decorate them with flowers and lights and organise get-togethers with family and friends.

The festival is special not only for us but the entertainment industry too.

#diwali2021 #diwalicelebration