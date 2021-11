Rajinikanth fans celebrate Annatthe release: Fans call it 'One man show' | Oneindia News

A Rajinikanth movie release is nothing short of a festival, and cinema goers were treated to Annatthe, the latest film by the superstar, on Diwali.

Atch how they celebrated Rajinikanth's return to the big screen.

#Rajinikanth #Annatthe #DiwaliRelease