Rental assistance program in Lexington gets new management

NANCYMORE THAN A YEARAFTER LEXINGTONLAUNCHED ITSCOVID-19 RENTALASSISTANCEPROGRAM, THE CITYIS HANDING THEREINS OVER TO APRIVATE, NON-PROFITORGANIZATION THATWORKS TO REDUCEPOVERTY INCOMMUNITIES.LARRY:L-E-X 18'S MIKEVALENTE SPOKEWITH ONE HOUSINGADVOCATE WHOWELCOMES THECHANGE...ANDHOPES IT FIXESWHAT SHE VIEWS ASA SLOW PROCESSTHAT'S THE L-E-X 18BIG STORY AT 11.THE C-D-C EVICTIONMORATORIUM MAYHAVE ENDED, BUTTHE PANDEMICCERTAINLY HASNOT, ASEVIDENCED BYGOVERNOR ANDYBESHEAR, MAYORNDLIA GORTON,AND OTHERSWEARING MASKS ATA NEWSCONFERENCE WITHREPRESENTATIVESFROM THECOMMUNITYACTION COUNCIL.SOT<"ENSURING THATFOLKS HAVESTABLE HOMES ANDAN ABILITY TODISTANCE ORISOLATE DURINGTHE PANDEMICDOESN'T JUST KEEPTHEM SAFE, ITKEEPS EVERYBODYSAFE"SINCE ITS INCEPTIONIN SEPTEMBER OF2020, THE CITY'SHOUSINGSTABILIZATIONPROGRAM HAS BEENSTAFFED BY BOTHCITY ANDCOMMUNITY ACTIONCOUNCILEMPLOYEES.

MAYORGORTON'S OFFICESAYS TOGETHER,THEY'VE HELPEDAPPROXIMATE 1LY600HOUSEHOLDS WITHRENTAL AND UTILITYASSISTANCE.NOW, THE PROGRAMIS IN THE HANDS OFTHE NON-PROFIT..."WE ARE READYAN SDTAND READYTO HELPEVERYONE""I'M DEFINITELYGONNA GIVE THEMA CHANCE.

I THINKTHAT THEY COULDREALLY SPEEDTHINGS UP"EMMA ANDERSONHAS BEEN TOPROTESTSORGANIZED BY THELEXINGTOHN OUSINGJUSTICECOLLECTIVE, WHICHHAS PUSHED FORMORE RENTALRELIEFTHROUGHOUT THEPANDEMIC.SHE JUST STARTED AJOB AS A HOUSINGOUTREACHEMPLOYEE AT THEKENTUCKY EQUALJUSTICEEN CTER."PEOPLE SHOULDNOT BE EVICTEDFOR NON-PAYMENTOF RENT INKENTUCKY.I M..EAN,WE HAVE MONEYTO MAKE SURETHAT DOESN'THAPPEN"THE MAYOR'S OFFICESAYS THE HOUSINGSTABLIZATIONPROGRAM HASRECEIVED 30 POINT 4MILLION DOLLARS INSUPPORT.

BUT ONLYABOUT 11 MILLIONDOLLARS IN RENTAND UTILITYASSISTANCEPAYMENTS HAVEENBE DISTRIBUTED.WH?

YANDERSONBLAMES THEAPPLICATIONPROCESS.

SHE SAYSIT TAKES TOO LONGAND BY THE TIMETENANTS'APPLICATIONS AREREVIEWED, THEYMAY BE ASD KETOUPDATE THEIRREQUESTS."SO THAT'S BEENSUPERFRUSTRATINGFROM A TENANTPOINT OF VIEWBECAUSE THEYTHINK THEY'REGOOD, THEYTURNEDEVERYTHING INAND THEN THEYT TOGE COURT ANDTHE UPDATE ISTHAT THEY DON'THAVE EVERYTHINGYET"ANDERSON SAYSPERHAPS... STMODISHEARTENING ISWHEN KIDS AREINVOLVED."WATCHING....A 8-YEAR OLDTRANSLATE FORHIS MOM ON THEPHONE TO FILL OUTTHE APPLICATIONAND THEN THEMGET EVICTEDANYWAYS ISLIKE....THATSHOULDN'T BEHAPPENING"UP UNTIL NOW, CITYEMPLOYEES WHOHAD WORKED INENGINEERING ORTRANSPORTATIONWERE ASKED TOHELP REVIEWAPPCALITIONS.OFFICIALS SAY THATWASN'TSUSTAINABLE...ANDTHE PROGRAM ISBETTER OFF WITHTHE COMMUNITYACTION COUNCIL INCHARGE."IT'S ALL ABOUTOUR PEOPLE ANDYOU'RE THEEXPERTS, YOU'RETHEPROFESSIONALS,AND YOU DO THISTYPE OFCOMMUNITYSUPPORT ALL THETIME"SUPPORT THATANDERSON SAYS ISSTILL DESPERATELYNEEDED FORTENANTS.

INLEXINGTON, MIKEVALENTE, L-E-X18NEWS.