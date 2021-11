The School District of Palm Beach County in partnership with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Wednesday the vaccination sites for the Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

School District of Palm Beach County announces Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine sites for children 5 to 11

IN JUST A FEW SHORT HOURS,COVID-19 VACCINES WILLTART SGOING OUT TO THE YOUNGESTCHILDREN YET IN THIS PANDEMIC.A LOT OF PARENTS - FAMILS...IEARE EAGER.

ASHLEIGH WALTERS ISLIVE ALONG FOREST HILLBOULEVARD, WHERE THE SHOTSWILL BE GIVEN OUT..

WITHEVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW.ASHLEI?GHI'M HERE IN THE PARKING LOT OFTHE FULTON-HOLLAND EDUCATIONALSERVICES CENTER.

THAT'S WHEREA BUS FROM THE HEALTH RECADISTRICT OF PALM BEACH COUNTYWILL BE ROLLING IN SOON..

TOGET READY TO ADMINISTER WELORDOSES OF PFIZER'S COVID-19VACCINES TO KIDS AGES FIVE TELEV.ENTHE SHOTS WILL BE GIVEN OUTFROM 8-30 THIS MORNING UNTILFOUR THIS AFTERNOON.

NOAPPOINTMENT OR INSURANCES INECESSARY.

IF YOU'REINTERESTED, YOU WANT TO ARVESOONER THAN LATER, BECAUSE THEDOSES ARE AVAILABLE AONFIRST- COME, FIRST-SERVEBASIS.

IT'S IMPORTANT TO NOTETHE VACCINE IS NOT MANDATORYTO ATTEND SCHOOL.MORE VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIESARE BEING SCHEDULED FOR THEREST OF THE WEEK.

TOMORROWTHERE WILL BE OPPORTUNITS IELINCOLN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INRIVIERA BEACH, AND WASHINGNTOELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN WEST PALMBEACH... AND THEN SATURDAYHERE AT THE FULTON- HOLLANDEDUCATIONAL SERVICES CENTER.DOSES ARE ALSO AVAILLEABMONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 9A-M TIL 4 P-M AT THE LANTANAPRIMARY CARE CLINIC.

WE HAVE AFULL LIST OF LOCATIONS ANDTIMES ON W-P-T-V DOT COM.FOR EVERYONE OUTSIDE OF PALMBEACH COUNTY, WE'VE TGOEVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KW NOWELL.THE ST.

LUCIE COUNTY PUBLICSCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS IT'SWORKING WITH FLORIDA CMUOMTYHEALTH..

AND SHOULD HAVEINFORMATION ABOUT VACCINEPLANS SOON.

THE MARTIN COUYNTSCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THEFLORIDA COMMUNITY HEALTHCENTER HAS REACHED OUT TO THEMABOUT USING SCHOOL PARKINGLOTS FOR VACCINE DISTRIBUTION.THERE'S NO TIMELINE AT THISPOINT, BUT THE SCHOOL BOARDWOULD NEED TO SIGN OFF ON ETHPLAN.

THE OKEECHOBEE COUNTYPUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRI ICTWORKING WITH THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH ON POSSIBLE VACCINEDRIVES.

THE INDIAN RIVERCOUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT HASO NPLANS TO OFFER VACCINES ONCAMPUS.AND WHEN IT COMES TO HOW THEVACCINES ARE ADMINISTERED..IT'S JUST LIKE ADULTS.

KIDSNEED TWO SHOTS, 21 DAYS APART.HOWEVER, THE DOSAGE FOR KIDSIS ONE THIRD OF WHAT ADULTSRECEIVE.

DOCTORS SAY CHILDNREARE FULLY VACCINATED TWO WEEKSAFTER THE SECOND DOSE.

BACK TOYO