Dwayne Johnson Says He Won’t Use Real Guns in Movies 'Ever Again'

Dwayne Johnson is pledging to stop using real firearms on all projects that are produced by his company following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust”.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.