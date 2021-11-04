Metro Schools to host COVID vaccine clinics

Starting on Monday, the district will be hosting multiple free drive-thru vaccine clinics where children 5-11 can get their first dose, with a follow-up for a second dose three weeks later.
Some schools in metro Detroit are switching to temporary virtual learning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Parents lined up to get their kids vaccinated at two free drive-thru clinics hosted by Metro Schools and the Metro Health..