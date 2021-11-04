Heartbreaking moment kid talks about his dad in heaven

This little boy tells his mom that his daddy is "taking too long in heaven" during a car ride.
He knows that someday they will see each other in heaven!
Full credit to justadorkymom on Instagram
This little boy tells his mom that his daddy is "taking too long in heaven" during a car ride.
He knows that someday they will see each other in heaven!
Full credit to justadorkymom on Instagram
null / abejorro34 via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0).
Denver, Colo., Oct 30, 2021 / 15:00 pm (CNA).
For years, Cecilia..