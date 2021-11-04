Our Grant Me Hope child this week is a 10-year-old named Tyler who says he's "kind, nice and respectful."
Our Grant Me Hope child this week is a 10-year-old named Tyler who says he's "kind, nice and respectful."
Okay, mm Hi, my name is Tyrespectful.
I like now becI'm sure I can count moneyrespectful.
I like now becI would like to live in ameet new french.
I like baAnd uh I like to play soccbecause he is a basketballto be a basketball playermaking every single time adoing basketball.
I want tbecause I can know where tthey have in that place.
Igames and well I like to pNFL and I play my crab Forlive with the family who lgames and okay man, I likewith me and tried to blow
The classic tradition of telling ghost stories 'round a campfire has undergone a digital upgrade with creepypastas — scary..